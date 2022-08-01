Paragon Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 86.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 542.7% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 320% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 17.90 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)