Paragon Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 86.13% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paragon Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 86.13% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 542.7% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 down 320% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
Paragon Finance shares closed at 17.90 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|Paragon Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.58
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.58
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.52
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|0.22
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|-0.02
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.02
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.26
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.24
|0.19
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.23
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.23
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|0.08
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.49
|0.15
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.49
|0.15
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.36
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.36
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|0.36
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|0.36
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited