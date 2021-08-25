Paragon Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in June 2021 down 13.84% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 67.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 down 56.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Paragon Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2020.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 18.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 29.03% over the last 12 months.