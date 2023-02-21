Paragon Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 109.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 up 109.15% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 714.81% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 631.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Paragon Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 44.15 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 145.28% returns over the last 6 months and 139.95% over the last 12 months.