Paragon Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 41.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 41.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 111.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 111.4% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020.

Paragon Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2020.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 19.25 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)