Paragon Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 27.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 27.24% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 down 458.26% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020 down 406.35% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Paragon Finance shares closed at 20.80 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)