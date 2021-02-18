Paragon Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 27.24% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paragon Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 27.24% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 down 458.26% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2020 down 406.35% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.
Paragon Finance shares closed at 20.80 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|Paragon Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.78
|1.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.78
|1.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.32
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|0.03
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.07
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.27
|0.55
|Other Income
|-2.24
|1.55
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|1.82
|0.61
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|1.81
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|1.81
|0.59
|Tax
|-0.56
|0.49
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.40
|1.32
|0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.40
|1.32
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|3.10
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|3.10
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|3.10
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|3.10
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited