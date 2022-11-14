 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Milk Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.83 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 653.83 crore in September 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 520.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.99 crore in September 2022 down 33.49% from Rs. 24.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.78 crore in September 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 55.87 crore in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 108.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.

Parag Milk Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 653.83 680.80 520.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 653.83 680.80 520.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 384.67 469.52 399.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 176.76 96.83 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.02 14.92 -23.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.88 19.69 19.43
Depreciation 13.15 12.60 12.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.01 53.19 69.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.38 14.05 42.78
Other Income 0.25 13.62 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.63 27.67 43.68
Interest 12.49 13.16 11.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.14 14.51 32.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.14 14.51 32.43
Tax -0.85 3.49 8.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.99 11.02 24.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.99 11.02 24.04
Equity Share Capital 107.20 95.20 95.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 1.18 2.53
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.15 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 1.18 2.53
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.15 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Parag Milk Food #Parag Milk Foods #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm