Parag Milk Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.83 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.83 crore in September 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 520.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.99 crore in September 2022 down 33.49% from Rs. 24.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.78 crore in September 2022 down 27.01% from Rs. 55.87 crore in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 108.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.