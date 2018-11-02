Parag Milk Food Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 560.83 crore, up 13.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 560.83 crore in September 2018 up 13.31% from Rs. 494.95 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.41 crore in September 2018 up 23.19% from Rs. 23.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in September 2018 up 11.59% from Rs. 51.01 crore in September 2017.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2017.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 267.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.