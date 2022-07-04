 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 422.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022 down 4787.71% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022 down 2540.63% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)

Parag Milk Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.45 527.33 422.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.45 527.33 422.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 593.23 385.80 337.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 29.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 412.80 -3.84 -42.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.47 19.05 18.56
Depreciation 13.39 12.83 11.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.36 73.53 60.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -595.80 39.97 7.45
Other Income 5.69 1.29 4.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -590.11 41.26 11.82
Interest 12.24 12.71 12.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -602.35 28.55 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -602.35 28.55 -0.23
Tax -10.74 7.22 11.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -591.61 21.33 -12.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -591.61 21.33 -12.10
Equity Share Capital 95.20 95.20 83.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -62.14 2.24 -1.44
Diluted EPS -60.45 2.18 -1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -62.14 2.24 -1.44
Diluted EPS -60.45 2.18 -1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:00 am
