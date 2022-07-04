Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 422.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022 down 4787.71% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022 down 2540.63% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)