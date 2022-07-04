Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y
July 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 422.22 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022 down 4787.71% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022 down 2540.63% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2021.
Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)
|Parag Milk Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|552.45
|527.33
|422.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|552.45
|527.33
|422.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|593.23
|385.80
|337.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|29.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|412.80
|-3.84
|-42.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.47
|19.05
|18.56
|Depreciation
|13.39
|12.83
|11.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.36
|73.53
|60.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-595.80
|39.97
|7.45
|Other Income
|5.69
|1.29
|4.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-590.11
|41.26
|11.82
|Interest
|12.24
|12.71
|12.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-602.35
|28.55
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-602.35
|28.55
|-0.23
|Tax
|-10.74
|7.22
|11.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-591.61
|21.33
|-12.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-591.61
|21.33
|-12.10
|Equity Share Capital
|95.20
|95.20
|83.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-62.14
|2.24
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-60.45
|2.18
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-62.14
|2.24
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-60.45
|2.18
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited