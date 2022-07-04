English
    Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore, up 30.84% Y-o-Y

    July 04, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.45 crore in March 2022 up 30.84% from Rs. 422.22 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.61 crore in March 2022 down 4787.71% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 576.72 crore in March 2022 down 2540.63% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2021.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.45527.33422.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.45527.33422.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials593.23385.80337.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods----29.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks412.80-3.84-42.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4719.0518.56
    Depreciation13.3912.8311.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.3673.5360.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-595.8039.977.45
    Other Income5.691.294.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-590.1141.2611.82
    Interest12.2412.7112.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-602.3528.55-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-602.3528.55-0.23
    Tax-10.747.2211.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-591.6121.33-12.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-591.6121.33-12.10
    Equity Share Capital95.2095.2083.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-62.142.24-1.44
    Diluted EPS-60.452.18-1.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-62.142.24-1.44
    Diluted EPS-60.452.18-1.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:00 am
