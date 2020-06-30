Parag Milk Food Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.47 crore, down 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.47 crore in March 2020 down 20.53% from Rs. 659.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2020 down 70.14% from Rs. 28.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.32 crore in March 2020 down 11.83% from Rs. 45.73 crore in March 2019.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2019.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 104.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -59.46% over the last 12 months.