you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parag Milk Food Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 616.18 crore, up 14.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.18 crore in June 2019 up 14.53% from Rs. 538.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2019 up 2.74% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.54 crore in June 2019 down 0.39% from Rs. 58.77 crore in June 2018.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2018.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 220.40 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -29.38% over the last 12 months.

Parag Milk Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations616.18659.95538.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations616.18659.95538.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials384.21411.35328.09
Purchase of Traded Goods84.9155.206.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.61-0.1443.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.9325.1919.86
Depreciation12.788.8013.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.51123.9582.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4535.6144.45
Other Income1.311.321.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.7636.9345.69
Interest9.287.7910.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4829.1335.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.4829.1335.56
Tax9.260.569.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2228.5826.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2228.5826.49
Equity Share Capital83.9483.9484.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.243.403.16
Diluted EPS3.243.393.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.243.403.16
Diluted EPS3.243.393.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:45 am

