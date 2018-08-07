Parag Milk Food standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 538.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 538.02 508.75 404.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 538.02 508.75 404.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 328.09 369.14 325.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.45 14.44 1.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.97 -30.29 -35.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.86 17.07 18.38 Depreciation 13.08 12.24 11.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.12 87.97 66.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.45 38.18 17.44 Other Income 1.24 2.16 0.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.69 40.34 18.26 Interest 10.13 9.31 7.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.56 31.03 10.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 35.56 31.03 10.41 Tax 9.06 8.91 1.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.49 22.12 9.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.49 22.12 9.36 Equity Share Capital 84.12 84.12 84.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.16 2.64 1.12 Diluted EPS 3.15 2.63 1.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.16 2.64 1.12 Diluted EPS 3.15 2.63 1.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited