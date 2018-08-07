Parag Milk Food standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 538.02 crore

Parag Milk Foods has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 538.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.49 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Parag Milk Foods has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 538.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.49 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 404.68 crore and net profit was Rs 9.36 crore. Parag Milk Food shares closed at 318.55 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and 27.01% over the last 12 months. Parag Milk Foods Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 538.02 508.75 404.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 538.02 508.75 404.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 328.09 369.14 325.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.45 14.44 1.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.97 -30.29 -35.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.86 17.07 18.38 Depreciation 13.08 12.24 11.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.12 87.97 66.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.45 38.18 17.44 Other Income 1.24 2.16 0.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.69 40.34 18.26 Interest 10.13 9.31 7.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.56 31.03 10.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 35.56 31.03 10.41 Tax 9.06 8.91 1.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.49 22.12 9.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.49 22.12 9.36 Equity Share Capital 84.12 84.12 84.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.16 2.64 1.12 Diluted EPS 3.15 2.63 1.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.16 2.64 1.12 Diluted EPS 3.15 2.63 1.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:56 am