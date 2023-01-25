English
    Parag Milk Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.64 crore, up 37.04% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 722.64 crore in December 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 527.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 54.09 crore in December 2021.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations722.64653.83527.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations722.64653.83527.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials624.58384.67385.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods--176.76--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.37-39.02-3.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6921.8819.05
    Depreciation11.4313.1512.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.3969.0173.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9127.3839.97
    Other Income4.510.251.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4227.6341.26
    Interest13.5212.4912.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.9015.1428.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.9015.1428.55
    Tax1.30-0.857.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6015.9921.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6015.9921.33
    Equity Share Capital117.20107.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.622.24
    Diluted EPS1.241.582.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.622.24
    Diluted EPS1.241.582.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited