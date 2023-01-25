Parag Milk Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 722.64 crore, up 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 722.64 crore in December 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 527.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 54.09 crore in December 2021.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021.

