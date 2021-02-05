Parag Milk Food Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore, down 25.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore in December 2020 down 25.85% from Rs. 623.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2020 down 59.64% from Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.61 crore in December 2020 down 37.35% from Rs. 58.44 crore in December 2019.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2019.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 115.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.07% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.