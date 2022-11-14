Parag Milk Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.84 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.84 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 532.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2022 down 49.98% from Rs. 22.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in September 2022 down 32.81% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 108.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.