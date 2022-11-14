English
    Parag Milk Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.84 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 664.84 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 532.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2022 down 49.98% from Rs. 22.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in September 2022 down 32.81% from Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2021.

    Parag Milk Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 108.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -25.39% over the last 12 months.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations664.84690.93532.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations664.84690.93532.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials389.23473.79406.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods176.7696.83--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.0015.06-23.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.2921.7021.08
    Depreciation13.7913.4912.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.6259.4175.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1510.6540.14
    Other Income0.3316.643.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4827.2944.08
    Interest14.1513.6812.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3313.6031.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3313.6031.45
    Tax-1.063.368.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3910.2522.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3910.2522.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.3910.2522.77
    Equity Share Capital107.2095.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.102.39
    Diluted EPS1.161.072.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.201.102.39
    Diluted EPS1.161.072.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

