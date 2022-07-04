Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore in March 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 434.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022 down 6036.96% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022 down 2375.93% from Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)