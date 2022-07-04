 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Jul 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore in March 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 434.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022 down 6036.96% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022 down 2375.93% from Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2021.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)

Parag Milk Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 562.27 538.71 434.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 562.27 538.71 434.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 596.03 391.68 343.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 29.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 412.73 -3.72 -43.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.54 20.86 19.20
Depreciation 14.15 13.53 12.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.36 80.83 67.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -599.53 35.54 5.99
Other Income 10.48 3.52 6.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -589.05 39.06 12.81
Interest 13.33 13.71 12.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -602.39 25.35 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -602.39 25.35 0.67
Tax -10.60 6.33 10.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -591.79 19.02 -9.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -591.79 19.02 -9.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -591.79 19.02 -9.64
Equity Share Capital 95.20 95.20 83.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -62.16 2.00 -1.15
Diluted EPS -60.46 1.94 -1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -62.16 2.00 -1.15
Diluted EPS -60.46 1.94 -1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 4, 2022 09:00 am
