Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y
July 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 562.27 crore in March 2022 up 29.45% from Rs. 434.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022 down 6036.96% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022 down 2375.93% from Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2021.
Parag Milk Food shares closed at 68.30 on July 01, 2022 (NSE)
|Parag Milk Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|562.27
|538.71
|434.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|562.27
|538.71
|434.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|596.03
|391.68
|343.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|29.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|412.73
|-3.72
|-43.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.54
|20.86
|19.20
|Depreciation
|14.15
|13.53
|12.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.36
|80.83
|67.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-599.53
|35.54
|5.99
|Other Income
|10.48
|3.52
|6.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-589.05
|39.06
|12.81
|Interest
|13.33
|13.71
|12.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-602.39
|25.35
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-602.39
|25.35
|0.67
|Tax
|-10.60
|6.33
|10.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-591.79
|19.02
|-9.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-591.79
|19.02
|-9.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-591.79
|19.02
|-9.64
|Equity Share Capital
|95.20
|95.20
|83.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-62.16
|2.00
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-60.46
|1.94
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-62.16
|2.00
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-60.46
|1.94
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited