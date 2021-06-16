Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.35 crore, down 18.85% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 434.35 crore in March 2021 down 18.85% from Rs. 535.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 down 195.41% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2021 down 38.32% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2020.
Parag Milk Food shares closed at 146.10 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.55% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.
|Parag Milk Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.35
|473.59
|535.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|434.35
|473.59
|535.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|343.13
|282.23
|525.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.40
|57.56
|17.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.02
|5.72
|-136.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.20
|19.53
|19.18
|Depreciation
|12.45
|12.72
|13.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.22
|73.40
|70.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.99
|22.43
|26.28
|Other Income
|6.82
|2.98
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.81
|25.42
|27.22
|Interest
|12.14
|11.56
|8.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|13.86
|18.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|13.86
|18.32
|Tax
|10.31
|2.64
|8.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.64
|11.22
|10.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.64
|11.22
|10.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.64
|11.22
|10.11
|Equity Share Capital
|83.94
|83.94
|83.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.34
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.33
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.34
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.33
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited