Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.35 crore, down 18.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.35 crore in March 2021 down 18.85% from Rs. 535.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 down 195.41% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.26 crore in March 2021 down 38.32% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2020.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 146.10 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.55% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.