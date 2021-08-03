Parag Milk Food Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.45 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.45 crore in June 2021 up 0.65% from Rs. 435.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in June 2021 up 440.88% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.03 crore in June 2021 up 54.04% from Rs. 31.18 crore in June 2020.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 136.95 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)