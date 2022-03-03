Parag Milk Food Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 538.71 crore, up 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 538.71 crore in December 2021 up 13.75% from Rs. 473.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021 up 69.53% from Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.59 crore in December 2021 up 37.89% from Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2020.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2020.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 99.15 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)