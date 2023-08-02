Paradeep Phosphates Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 119.41 crore

Paradeep Phosphates on August 2 reported a loss of Rs 119.41 as compared to a profit of Rs 62.25 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Revenue from operations grew 25 percent at Rs 3,054 crore from the year-ago period.
Total expenses in the April-to-June quarter increased 36 percent to Rs 3,232 crore.
Paradeep Phosphates manufactures fertilisers that provide crops with the essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
(This is a developing story please come back for updates)
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!