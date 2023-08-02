English
    Paradeep Phosphates Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 119.41 crore

    Paradeep Phosphates Q1 earnings: Revenue from operations grew 25 percent to Rs 3054 crore year-on-year in Q1FY24.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
    Paradeep Phosphates earnings

    Paradeep Phosphates manufactures fertilisers that provide crops with the essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium

     
     
    Paradeep Phosphates on August 2 reported a loss of Rs 119.41 as compared to a profit of  Rs 62.25 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

    Revenue from operations grew 25 percent at Rs 3,054 crore from the year-ago period.

    Total expenses in the April-to-June quarter increased 36 percent to Rs  3,232 crore.

    Paradeep Phosphates manufactures fertilisers that provide crops with the essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

    (This is a developing story please come back for updates)

