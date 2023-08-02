Paradeep Phosphates Q1 results: Net loss of Rs 119.41 crore

Paradeep Phosphates manufactures fertilisers that provide crops with the essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium

Paradeep Phosphates on August 2 reported a loss of Rs 119.41 as compared to a profit of Rs 62.25 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Revenue from operations grew 25 percent at Rs 3,054 crore from the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the April-to-June quarter increased 36 percent to Rs 3,232 crore.

