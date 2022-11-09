Paradeep Phosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,863.69 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paradeep Phosphates are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,863.69 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 59.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Paradeep Phosphates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,863.69
|2,434.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,863.69
|2,434.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,622.67
|1,551.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.17
|31.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-464.84
|348.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.80
|45.10
|Depreciation
|46.77
|30.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|430.50
|301.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|134.62
|126.41
|Other Income
|6.12
|9.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.74
|136.14
|Interest
|72.74
|51.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|68.00
|84.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|68.00
|84.75
|Tax
|17.26
|22.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.74
|62.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.74
|62.65
|Equity Share Capital
|814.50
|814.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited