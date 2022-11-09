Paradeep Phosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,863.69 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,863.69 2,434.66 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,863.69 2,434.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,622.67 1,551.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.17 31.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -464.84 348.04 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 55.80 45.10 Depreciation 46.77 30.83 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 430.50 301.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.62 126.41 Other Income 6.12 9.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.74 136.14 Interest 72.74 51.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.00 84.75 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 68.00 84.75 Tax 17.26 22.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.74 62.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.74 62.65 Equity Share Capital 814.50 814.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.62 0.93 Diluted EPS 0.62 0.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.62 0.93 Diluted EPS 0.62 0.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited