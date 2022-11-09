English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paradeep Phosp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,863.69 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paradeep Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,863.69 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 59.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

    Paradeep Phosphates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,863.692,434.66
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations2,863.692,434.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,622.671,551.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.1731.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-464.84348.04
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost55.8045.10
    Depreciation46.7730.83
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses430.50301.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.62126.41
    Other Income6.129.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.74136.14
    Interest72.7451.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0084.75
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax68.0084.75
    Tax17.2622.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.7462.65
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.7462.65
    Equity Share Capital814.50814.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.93
    Diluted EPS0.620.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.93
    Diluted EPS0.620.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilizers #Paradeep Phosp #Paradeep Phosphates #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am