Paradeep Phosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,054.33 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,054.33 3,643.94 2,434.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,054.33 3,643.94 2,434.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,442.80 2,897.64 1,551.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 677.05 42.96 31.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -548.53 43.20 348.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.24 54.66 45.10 Depreciation 47.02 50.47 30.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 463.33 514.87 301.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -85.58 40.14 126.41 Other Income 19.18 69.68 9.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -66.40 109.82 136.14 Interest 92.36 79.76 51.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -158.76 30.06 84.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -158.76 30.06 84.75 Tax -39.35 20.59 22.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -119.41 9.47 62.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -119.41 9.47 62.65 Equity Share Capital 814.50 814.50 814.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 0.17 0.93 Diluted EPS -1.47 0.17 0.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 0.17 0.93 Diluted EPS -1.47 0.17 0.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited