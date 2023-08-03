English
    Paradeep Phosp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,054.33 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paradeep Phosphates are:Net Sales at Rs 3,054.33 crore in June 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 2,434.66 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.41 crore in June 2023 down 290.6% from Rs. 62.65 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2023 down 111.61% from Rs. 166.97 crore in June 2022.Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 65.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.28% over the last 12 months.
    Paradeep Phosphates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,054.333,643.942,434.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,054.333,643.942,434.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,442.802,897.641,551.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods677.0542.9631.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-548.5343.20348.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.2454.6645.10
    Depreciation47.0250.4730.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses463.33514.87301.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-85.5840.14126.41
    Other Income19.1869.689.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.40109.82136.14
    Interest92.3679.7651.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-158.7630.0684.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-158.7630.0684.75
    Tax-39.3520.5922.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-119.419.4762.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-119.419.4762.65
    Equity Share Capital814.50814.50814.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.170.93
    Diluted EPS-1.470.170.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.170.93
    Diluted EPS-1.470.170.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 3, 2023

