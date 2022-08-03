Paradeep Phosp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,434.66 crore, up 85.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,434.66 crore in June 2022 up 85.01% from Rs. 1,315.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.65 crore in June 2022 up 5.29% from Rs. 59.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.97 crore in June 2022 up 56.41% from Rs. 106.75 crore in June 2021.

Paradeep Phosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2021.

Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 50.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)