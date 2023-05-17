English
    Paradeep Phosp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.94 crore, up 91.91% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paradeep Phosphates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,643.94 crore in March 2023 up 91.91% from Rs. 1,898.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2023 down 72.01% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.29 crore in March 2023 up 35.92% from Rs. 117.93 crore in March 2022.

    Paradeep Phosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 55.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Paradeep Phosphates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,643.944,398.431,898.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,643.944,398.431,898.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,897.643,367.941,451.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.9669.96385.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.2064.82-259.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.6657.6438.13
    Depreciation50.4747.0823.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses514.87466.32190.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.14324.6769.00
    Other Income69.685.5425.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.82330.2194.55
    Interest79.7687.3542.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.06242.8652.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.06242.8652.08
    Tax20.5962.0416.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.47180.8235.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.47180.8235.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.51-0.49-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.98180.3335.65
    Equity Share Capital814.50814.50575.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.182.210.63
    Diluted EPS0.182.210.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.182.210.63
    Diluted EPS0.182.210.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilizers #Paradeep Phosp #Paradeep Phosphates #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:06 pm