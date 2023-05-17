Paradeep Phosp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,643.94 crore, up 91.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,643.94 crore in March 2023 up 91.91% from Rs. 1,898.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2023 down 72.01% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.29 crore in March 2023 up 35.92% from Rs. 117.93 crore in March 2022.

Paradeep Phosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 55.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.80% returns over the last 6 months