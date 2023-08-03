Paradeep Phosp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,054.33 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,054.33 crore in June 2023 up 25.45% from Rs. 2,434.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 119.94 crore in June 2023 down 291.08% from Rs. 62.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in June 2023 down 111.61% from Rs. 166.97 crore in June 2022.

Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 65.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.28% over the last 12 months.