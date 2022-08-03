 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paradeep Phosp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,434.66 crore, up 85.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paradeep Phosphates are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,434.66 crore in June 2022 up 85.01% from Rs. 1,315.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.77 crore in June 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 59.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.97 crore in June 2022 up 56.41% from Rs. 106.75 crore in June 2021.

Paradeep Phosp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2021.

Paradeep Phosp shares closed at 50.20 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)

Paradeep Phosphates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,434.66 1,898.75
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,434.66 1,898.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,551.45 1,451.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.17 385.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 348.04 -259.06
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 45.10 38.13
Depreciation 30.83 23.38
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 301.66 190.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.41 69.00
Other Income 9.73 25.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.14 94.55
Interest 51.39 42.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.75 52.08
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.75 52.08
Tax 22.10 16.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.65 35.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.65 35.66
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.77 35.65
Equity Share Capital 814.50 575.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
