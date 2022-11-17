Par Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in September 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 19.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 up 67.77% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

Par Drugs shares closed at 167.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.