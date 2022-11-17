English
    Par Drugs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Par Drugs & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in September 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 19.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2022 up 67.77% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

    Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

    Par Drugs shares closed at 167.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.

    Par Drugs & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8223.5119.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8223.5119.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6810.457.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.36-0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.960.96
    Depreciation0.910.730.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.458.057.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.992.963.21
    Other Income0.020.150.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.013.113.24
    Interest0.030.050.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.983.073.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.983.073.01
    Tax1.250.770.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.732.292.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.732.292.22
    Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves53.5949.8744.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.031.861.80
    Diluted EPS3.031.861.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.031.861.80
    Diluted EPS3.031.861.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

