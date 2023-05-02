Par Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 42.19% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 18.08% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022.