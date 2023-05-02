English
    Par Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Par Drugs & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 42.19% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 18.08% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022.

    Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    Par Drugs shares closed at 178.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.87% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.

    Par Drugs & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4922.9322.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4922.9322.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.0911.8110.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.74-1.55-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.341.23
    Depreciation0.850.740.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.728.106.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.532.493.65
    Other Income0.030.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.572.533.72
    Interest0.030.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.542.503.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.542.503.63
    Tax1.090.631.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.451.872.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.451.872.42
    Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves58.9355.4647.57
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.521.97
    Diluted EPS2.801.521.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.521.97
    Diluted EPS2.801.521.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

