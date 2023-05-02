Par Drugs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 42.19% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 up 18.08% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022.

Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

Par Drugs shares closed at 178.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.87% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.