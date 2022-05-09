Par Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.08 crore in March 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022 down 45.12% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2021.

Par Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2021.

Par Drugs shares closed at 174.85 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and 184.77% over the last 12 months.