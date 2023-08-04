Par Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in June 2023 down 2.43% from Rs. 23.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 7.81% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Par Drugs shares closed at 191.85 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.19% over the last 12 months.