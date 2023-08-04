English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Par Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Par Drugs & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in June 2023 down 2.43% from Rs. 23.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.56% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2023 up 7.81% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

    Par Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    Par Drugs shares closed at 191.85 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.19% over the last 12 months.

    Par Drugs & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9324.4923.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9324.4923.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.018.0910.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.740.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.560.96
    Depreciation0.830.850.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.018.728.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.304.532.96
    Other Income0.010.030.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.314.573.11
    Interest0.020.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.304.543.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.304.543.07
    Tax0.831.090.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.473.452.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.473.452.29
    Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves61.4058.9349.87
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.012.801.86
    Diluted EPS2.012.801.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.012.801.86
    Diluted EPS2.012.801.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Par Drugs #Par Drugs & Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!