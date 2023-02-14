Par Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in December 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 16.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.69% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.