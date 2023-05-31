English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panth Infinity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panth Infinity are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.12% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 down 36948.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Panth Infinity shares closed at 7.84 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -69.29% over the last 12 months.

    Panth Infinity
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.278.193.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.278.193.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.487.392.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.011.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.020.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.190.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.370.60-0.07
    Other Income0.25--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.60-0.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.60-0.07
    Exceptional Items-3.10----
    P/L Before Tax-3.220.60-0.07
    Tax-0.250.15-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.960.45-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.960.45-0.01
    Equity Share Capital18.4818.4812.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.600.25-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.600.25-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.600.25-0.01
    Diluted EPS-1.600.25-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Panth Infinity #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am