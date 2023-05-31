Panth Infinity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panth Infinity are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.12% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 down 36948.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Panth Infinity shares closed at 7.84 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -69.29% over the last 12 months.
|Panth Infinity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.27
|8.19
|3.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.27
|8.19
|3.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.48
|7.39
|2.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.01
|1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.19
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.60
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.25
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.60
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.60
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|-3.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.22
|0.60
|-0.07
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.15
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.96
|0.45
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.96
|0.45
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|18.48
|18.48
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.25
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.25
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.25
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.25
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited