Panth Infinity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 68.12% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 down 36948.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Panth Infinity shares closed at 7.84 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -69.29% over the last 12 months.