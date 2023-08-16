English
    Panth Infinity Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 67.83% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panth Infinity are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 67.83% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 148.01% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Panth Infinity shares closed at 7.91 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -69.98% over the last 12 months.

    Panth Infinity
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.011.273.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.011.273.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.331.482.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.430.070.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.050.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.040.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.370.06
    Other Income--0.25--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.110.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.110.06
    Exceptional Items-0.02-3.10--
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-3.220.06
    Tax---0.250.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-2.960.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-2.960.05
    Equity Share Capital18.4818.4812.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-1.600.04
    Diluted EPS-0.01-1.600.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-1.600.04
    Diluted EPS-0.01-1.600.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:11 pm

