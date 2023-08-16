Panth Infinity Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 67.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 67.83% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 148.01% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Panth Infinity shares closed at 7.91 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -69.98% over the last 12 months.