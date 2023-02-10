 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panth Infinity Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 192.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panth Infinity are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 192.66% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 8169.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Panth Infinity
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.19 3.16 2.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.19 3.16 2.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.39 1.94 3.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.81 -0.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.31 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.31 -0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.60 0.31 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Tax 0.60 0.31 0.01
Tax 0.15 0.09 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.45 0.22 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.45 0.22 0.01
Equity Share Capital 18.48 18.48 12.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.12 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.12 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
