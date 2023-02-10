Panth Infinity Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 192.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 192.66% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 8169.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.