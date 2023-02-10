Panth Infinity Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 192.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 192.66% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 8169.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Panth Infinity EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Panth Infinity shares closed at 9.55 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -68.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.42% over the last 12 months.