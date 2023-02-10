English
    Panth Infinity Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore, up 192.66% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panth Infinity are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 192.66% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 8169.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Panth Infinity
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.193.162.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.193.162.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.391.943.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.81-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.060.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.31-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.31-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.600.31-0.04
    Exceptional Items----0.05
    P/L Before Tax0.600.310.01
    Tax0.150.090.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.220.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.220.01
    Equity Share Capital18.4818.4812.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.120.00
    Diluted EPS0.250.12--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.120.00
    Diluted EPS0.250.12--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited