Pansari Develop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in September 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 12.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 72.7% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2022 down 52.14% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2021.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 88.50 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -32.83% over the last 12 months.