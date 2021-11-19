Pansari Develop Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.28 crore in September 2021 up 100.2% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021 up 408.25% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2021 up 142.45% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020.

Pansari Develop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2020.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 113.90 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)