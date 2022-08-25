Pansari Develop Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 66.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in June 2022 up 66.29% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 29.57% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 18.46% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2021.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 88.15 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months