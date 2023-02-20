Pansari Develop Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in December 2022 down 36.55% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 36.95% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.