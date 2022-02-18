Pansari Develop Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore, up 27.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore in December 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 32.82% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021 down 25.37% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2020.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 116.15 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)