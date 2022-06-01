Pansari Develop Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, up 67.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in March 2022 up 67.33% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 76.1% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 down 55.81% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2021.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 106.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.67% returns over the last 6 months and 93.90% over the last 12 months.