Pansari Develop Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, up 74.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in June 2023 up 74.65% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 76.45% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 144.34% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Pansari Develop EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 131.55 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.79% returns over the last 6 months and 46.98% over the last 12 months.