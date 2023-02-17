Pansari Develop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, down 58.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.