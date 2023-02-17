Pansari Develop Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, down 58.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in December 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 33.3% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 41.59% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

Pansari Develop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.

Pansari Develop shares closed at 71.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.71% returns over the last 6 months and -38.19% over the last 12 months.